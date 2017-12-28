Home / Local Sports / 2017 All-PrepXtra Football Team announced

2017 All-PrepXtra Football Team announced

Jim Harris 18 mins ago Local Sports Leave a comment 14 Views

The News-Sentinel has released its All-PrepXtra Football team for 2017.

Locally, Campbell County wide receiver Shawn Marcum was named First Team All-PrepXtra as was Greeneville quarterback Cade Ballard, who was selected as an Athlete.

On the defensive side of the ball, Oak Ridge teammates defensive lineman A’Darius Cox and linebacker Cobe Angel were named to the First Team.

Anderson County quarterback Stanton Martin was selected to the Second Team offense and oak Ridge signal-caller Johnny Stewart made it as an Athlete. Second team defensive honors went to Anderson County defensive back Michael Carroll, Oak Ridge returner Kai’Reese Pendergrass and punter Isaac Quick, and to Coalfield’s Parker McKinney, who was added as a defensive back. McKinney was also a standout QB for the Yellow Jackets.

The QB on the Third Team offense is Campbell County’s Zach Rutherford, while Jellico running back Kenny Elliott earned the postseason honor, as did two Anderson County offensive linemen–Trey Noe and Thomas Roberts–and a Kingston offensive lineman, Tyler Thurman.

Anderson County linebacker Ryan Moog was included on the Third team defense.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH’s News & Sports Director since 2000.
In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys’ and girls’ basketball and baseball.
Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA.
Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Dragons, Lady Dragons sweep Cherokees

High School basketball scores Monday December 18th Clinton Lady Dragons 47 South-Doyle 26: Nikki Jones …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved