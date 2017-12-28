2017 All-PrepXtra Football Team announced

The News-Sentinel has released its All-PrepXtra Football team for 2017.

Locally, Campbell County wide receiver Shawn Marcum was named First Team All-PrepXtra as was Greeneville quarterback Cade Ballard, who was selected as an Athlete.

On the defensive side of the ball, Oak Ridge teammates defensive lineman A’Darius Cox and linebacker Cobe Angel were named to the First Team.

Anderson County quarterback Stanton Martin was selected to the Second Team offense and oak Ridge signal-caller Johnny Stewart made it as an Athlete. Second team defensive honors went to Anderson County defensive back Michael Carroll, Oak Ridge returner Kai’Reese Pendergrass and punter Isaac Quick, and to Coalfield’s Parker McKinney, who was added as a defensive back. McKinney was also a standout QB for the Yellow Jackets.

The QB on the Third Team offense is Campbell County’s Zach Rutherford, while Jellico running back Kenny Elliott earned the postseason honor, as did two Anderson County offensive linemen–Trey Noe and Thomas Roberts–and a Kingston offensive lineman, Tyler Thurman.

Anderson County linebacker Ryan Moog was included on the Third team defense.