XFS: Jones dominates in Lone Star State

(MRN) Erik Jones rolled to his third victory of the season on Saturday night at Texas Motor Speedway – starting from the pole, winning the first two stages, leading a race-high 142 laps and completing a season sweep on the mile-and-a-half Fort Worth oval. Jones took his last lead of the night as the final round of green-flag pit stops cycled through and kept his Number-20 Toyota in front over the last nine laps, beating runner-up Ryan Blaney by one second. Kyle Larson finished third, giving Monster Energy Series drivers a sweep of the top three positions. Elliott Sadler and rookie Cole Custer completed the top five. With Jones’ victory, an X-finity Series championship contender has yet to win in this year’s playoffs. They are oh-for-five, with Sadler’s fourth-place finish the best they could muster at T-M-S. The field of eight remaining title hopefuls will be trimmed to four after next weekend’s visit to Phoenix Raceway.

Top 10 Finishers in the O’Reilly Auto Parts 300

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. Erik Jones (Pole) 142

2. Ryan Blaney (4) 34

3. Kyle Larson (10) 4

4. Elliott Sadler (5) —

5. Cole Custer (R) (2) —

6. Christopher Bell (8) —

7. Brennan Poole (12) —

8. Matt Tifft (R) (3) —

9. William Byron (R) (9) 17

10. Austin Dillon (7) —

Playoff Standings – Semifinal Round

DRIVER POINTS BEHIND LEADER

1. Elliott Sadler 3,103 —-

2. William Byron (R) 3,098 -5

3. Justin Allgaier 3,094 -9

4. Brennan Poole 3,079 -24

5. Matt Tifft (R) 3,074 -29

6. Cole Custer (R) 3,066 -37

7. Daniel Hemric (R) 3,061 -42

8. Ryan Reed 3,046 -57