XFS: Custer a first-time winner, rookie Byron wins title

(MRN) Stewart-Haas Racing’s Cole Custer capped his rookie season with his first victory on Saturday at Homestead-Miami Speedway while fellow freshman William Byron finished third, which was enough for him to claim the 2017 championship. Custer started second but quickly moved to the front of the field and led all but eighteen of the two hundred laps, including the final 139 trips around the mile-and-a-half South Florida oval. Custer’s margin of victory over runner-up Sam Hornish Junior was more than fifteen seconds.

Byron followed in third place with pole winner Tyler Reddick and Ryan Preece completing the top five. Byron started sixth and failed to lead a lap, but he prevailed after a late-race duel with Junior Motorsports teammate and championship contender Elliott Sadler, who was slowed in the closing laps by Preece as those two battled for position. Sadler settled for eighth place and confronted Preece after the race over what he thought were tactics that may have cost him the title.

Top 10 Finishers in the Ford EcoBoost 300

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. Cole Custer (R) (2) 182

2. Sam Hornish Jr. (8) —

3. William Byron (R) (6) —

4. Tyler Reddick (Pole) 18

5. Ryan Preece (5) —

6. Brennan Poole (7) —

7. Matt Tifft (R) (10) —

8. Elliott Sadler (14) —

9. Michael Annett (18) —

10. Ty Majeski (9) —

Final Standings – Championship Round

DRIVER POINTS BEHIND LEADER

1. William Byron (R) 4,034 —-

2. Elliott Sadler 4,029 -5

3. Justin Allgaier 4,025 -9

4. Daniel Hemric (R) 4,003 -31

Inside the Playoffs

William Byron of Junior Motorsports was part of a weekend trend at Homestead-Miami Speedway that saw all three Number-1 seeds win championships – including Martin Truex Junior (Cup Series) and Christopher Bell (Camping World Truck Series).