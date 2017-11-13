XFS: Byron punches ticket to championship round

(MRN) William Byron punched his ticket into the Championship Four Saturday at Phoenix Raceway by winning the Ticket Galaxy 200.

Byron joins his teammates Justin Allgaier and Elliott Sadler with a chance to win the 2017 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship after working with replacement pit crews in Phoenix.

A mechanical failure on the team plane Saturday morning stranded all four Junior Motorsports pit crews, including the Michael Annett team, in Arkansas.

Brennan Poole who entered the day fourth in Championship points had his hopes of making the final four dashed after an early race accident with the number-8 Caesar Bacarella car.

The top five included Byron, Cup regulars Ryan Blaney and Erik Jones, Christopher Bell, and the driver who locked up the fourth spot in the 2017 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Four, Daniel Hemric.

There were five cautions for twenty-six laps and four lead changes among three drivers (Jones, Blaney, & Byron.)

Top 10 Finishers in the Ticket Galaxy 200

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. William Byron (R) (2) 17

2. Ryan Blaney (6) 147

3. Erik Jones (1) 36

4. Christopher Bell (8) —

5. Daniel Hemric (R) (7) —

6. Blake Koch (9) —

7. Cole Custer (R) (3) —

8. Alex Bowman (5) —

9. Austin Dillon (16) —

10. Justin Allgaier (10) —

Playoff Standings – Championship Round

DRIVER POINTS BEHIND LEADER

1. William Byron (R) 3,148 —-

2. Justin Allgaier 3,134 -14

3. Elliott Sadler 3,122 -26

4. Daniel Hemric (R) 3,108 -40

Eliminated From Title Contention

5. Cole Custer (R) 3,104 -44

6. Matt Tifft (R) 3,100 -48

7. Brennan Poole 3,080 -68

8. Ryan Reed 3,069 -79