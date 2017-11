Woodhaven Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens invites everyone to their annual candle lighting service, held each year in remembrance of loved ones who are missed during the holidays.

The event takes place on Thursday December 7th at 6 pm in the funeral home chapel at 160 Edgemoor Road in Claxton.

Refreshments will be provided after the service, and if you would like to attend, please RSVP by calling 865-945-3461.