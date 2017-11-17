Woman pleads guilty in daughter’s death

A Campbell County woman entered a plea this week in connection to the death of her 3-year-old daughter in 2014.

33-year-old Amber Lee Orton pleaded guilty to one charge of aggravated child neglect after authorities said she failed to act to protect her daughter, Gabriella, from the physical abuse she suffered at the hands Orton’s boyfriend, Joshua Comer.

Orton was given a 4-year sentence, of which she was ordered to serve at least 30 percent. She has been in custody since June of 2014, so has already met that 30-percent threshold as she was given credit for time served.

Comer pleaded guilty earlier this year to a reduced charge of second-degree murder after having initially been charged with first degree murderin the toddler’s death. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Comer brought Gabriella to the emergency room at LaFollette Medical Center on June 10th, 2014, but the little girl died a short time after her arrival. Investigators called it one of the worst cases of child abuse they had ever seen.

Orton was charged because she knew about the physical abuse of her daughter and despite having asked Comer to stop beating the girl, she did nothing else to stop the abuse and protect Gabriella.