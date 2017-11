Wilma Jean Irwin, age 89, of Clinton passed away on November 15, 2017 at Norris Health and Rehab. Wilma was a member of Bethel Baptist Church and was born May 10, 1928 in Knoxville, Tennessee to the late Tate and Mandy Elliott.

The family will have a memorial service held at a later date. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com