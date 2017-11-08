William Pearson Crabtree, age 34, passed away Monday, November 6, 2017 at Roane Medical Center. He was born January 16, 1983 in Jamestown and was of the Baptist faith. William loved the outdoors and spending time on
the lake. He also enjoyed digging for ginseng. Preceded in death by his grandfathers, Edward Chinn & Keith Bean; aunt, Charlotte Bean.
SURVIVORS
Wife Suzanne Atnip Crabtree of Florida
Mother & Stepfather Sharon and Bobby Jones of Oak Ridge
Father William S. Crabtree of Fentress County
Grandmother Joyce A. Chinn of Oak Ridge
Grandmother Hattie (Sally) Carey of Fentress County
Brother William Crabtree of Fentress County
Sister Franny E. Crabtree of Oak Ridge
Special Cousins, Leslie L. Bean & Jarred W. Brady
Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of all the arrangements.