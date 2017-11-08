Home / Obituaries / William Pearson Crabtree, age 34

William Pearson Crabtree, age 34

William Pearson Crabtree, age 34, passed away Monday, November 6, 2017 at Roane Medical Center. He was born January 16, 1983 in Jamestown and was of the Baptist faith. William loved the outdoors and spending time on

the lake. He also enjoyed digging for ginseng. Preceded in death by his grandfathers, Edward Chinn & Keith Bean; aunt, Charlotte Bean.

SURVIVORS

Wife Suzanne Atnip Crabtree of Florida

Mother & Stepfather Sharon and Bobby Jones of Oak Ridge

Father William S. Crabtree of Fentress County

Grandmother Joyce A. Chinn of Oak Ridge

Grandmother Hattie (Sally) Carey of Fentress County

Brother William Crabtree of Fentress County

Sister Franny E. Crabtree of Oak Ridge

Special Cousins, Leslie L. Bean & Jarred W. Brady

Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of all the arrangements.

