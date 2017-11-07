What rain? Wet weather will not delay railroad crossing repairs

Despite the rain, Norfolk Southern is making repairs to its railroad crossing on JD Yarnell Parkway near Seivers Boulevard in Clinton today (Tuesday November 7th).

Work began earlier this morning and several road closures and detours will remain in effect until the project is completed. According to the Clinton Police Department, here are the closures and detours:

J.D. Yarnell Parkway will be closed at the RR crossing.

All east bound Seviers Blvd traffic, entering the industrial park, may continue to use the ramp adjacent to CUB.

All west bound Seviers Blvd traffic wishing to enter the industrial park is being detoured to East Weaver, Eagle Bend Road, and Christin Drive.

All traffic exiting the industrial park will need to turn left onto Christin Drive.

In addition, residents along Christin Drive as well as those living between the 500 and 900 blocks of Eagle Bend Road will not be able to park their cars on the street until at least 7 pm.