Weekend sports preview

Tennessee’s high school football playoffs get underway tonight (Friday Nov. 3rd).

Locally, five teams from our immediate area will be in action, beginning at 7 pm local time.

In Class 4A, Anderson County–coming off the first undefeated regular season in program history–will play host to the 7-3 Grainger Grizzlies. Maverick QB Stanton Martin earned another regular season accolade this week, being named the News-Sentinel’s PrepXtra Offensive Player of the Week after his five-touchdown, 300 yard passing effort last week.

In Class 1A, Oliver Springs plays at Jellico tonight, while Oak Ridge hosts Soddy-Daisy and Campbell County travels into Knoxville to take a shot at Catholic.

——————————————————————————————————-

While Clinton High School’s football season is over, the WYSH Sports Crew will be kept busy this weekend with a tripleheader of NASCAR playoff action from the Texas Motor Speedway.

Tonight (Friday, 11/3), the Camping World Truck Series heads to the Lone Star state for the JAG Metals 350 Driving Hurricane Harvey Relief, with coverage beginning at 7:30 pm on WYSH and WQLA.

Saturday night, we head back to Texas for the Xfinity Series O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 at 8:00 on WYSH and WQLA.

Sunday, Merle FM joins the party for the Monster Energy Cup Series AAA Texas 500, live at 1:00 pm.