Wandell elected by peers to statewide office

Anderson County District 1 Commissioner Tracy Wandell has been elected Vice President of the East Region of the Tennessee County Commissioners Association. Wandell was nominated for the office by members of the Association from not only here in East Tennessee, but from across the state. In addition, Wandell, who has represented the Claxton community on the Commission since 2006, was also elected to serve on the Tennessee County Commissioners Association Financial Committee.

The Tennessee County Commissioners Association (TCCA) was created in 1969 to promote efficiency in county governments through their legislative bodies. TCCA Executive Director Charles Curtiss represents all 95 counties before the Tennessee General Assembly and the Governor’s office. The association also works closely with all Tennessee state departments.

TCCA is an affiliate of the Tennessee County Services Association (TCSA), sharing office space with TCSA and the Tennessee County Highway Officials Association.