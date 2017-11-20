Home / Local News / US Chamber awards OR Chamber 4-Star accreditation

US Chamber awards OR Chamber 4-Star accreditation

Jim Harris 1 day ago Local News Leave a comment 48 Views

(Submitted)  The United States Chamber of Commerce has awarded the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce with four-star accreditation for its sound policies, effective organizational procedures, and positive impact on the community, a press release said.

“Accreditation validates a chamber as having programs that benefit their local economy and for positively influencing action in their community,” said Raymond P. Towle, vice president of Federation Relations and Institute for Organization Management. “We applaud these organizations for advancing the principles of free enterprise.”

Accreditation is the only national program that recognizes chambers for their effective organizational procedures and community involvement, the press release said. In order to receive accreditation, a chamber must meet minimum standards in their operations and programs, including areas of governance, government affairs, and technology.

This extensive self-review can take six-nine months to complete, the press release said.

Parker Hardy, president and chief executive officer of the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce said: “I’m very proud of our volunteers and staff at the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce. In order to achieve a four-star accreditation, we performed an intensive self-assessment of our operations in nine areas of work. This designation puts the Oak Ridge Chamber in the top 3 percent of chambers of commerce in America.”

Local chambers are rated Accredited, 3-Stars, 4-Stars, or 5-Stars. State chambers are recognized as either Accredited State Chamber or Accredited State Chamber with Distinction. The final determination is made by the Accrediting Board, a committee of U.S. Chamber board members, the press release said.

“The Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce enhances the economic vitality of the greater Oak Ridge community and provides exceptional business and leadership opportunities for our members,” the press release said.

The Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce is the community’s recognized business voice, representing our members and leading in advocacy for quality growth, convening pro-growth partnerships, and mobilizing business and community leadership to assure the economic vitality of the Oak Ridge community, the press release said.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH’s News & Sports Director since 2000.
In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys’ and girls’ basketball and baseball.
Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA.
Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

GSMNP urges you to ‘opt out’ of post-Turkey Day shopping frenzy

(GSMNP)  Great Smoky Mountains National Park invites visitors to join a park ranger for a …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved