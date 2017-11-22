UPDATED: 2 more locations to donate to the Toys For Rocky Top Tennessee Kids program

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department is among a few local entities that will be serving as drop off points for those wishing to donate to the Toys For Rocky Top Tennessee Kids program.

Collection boxes will be available at:

the Sheriff’s Department Administrative Office at 101 South Main Street, Suite 400 in Clinton

and the Detention Facility at 308 Public Safety Lane in Clinton

Other dropoff locations include:

The Rocky Top Police Department, and

Clinton Utilities Board

Please donate an unwrapped toy valued at $10.00 or less and help a child have a magical Christmas season. This is the 6th year of helping the kids of Rocky Top.

Visit Toys For Rocky Top Tennessee Kids Facebook page for more information.

https://www.facebook.com/Toys-for-Rocky-Top-Tennessee-Kids-641885482577145/