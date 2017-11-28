Two fires under investigation in Anderson

Two fires last week in Anderson County are under investigation.

Just before 5 am on Wednesday (November 22nd), deputies responded to the scene of a house fire on Lower Briceville Road. Deputy Josh Bunch arrived on the scene and spoke with the man who had called 911, who told them he had been arriving home from work at around 4:45 am when he heard what he called an “explosion,” and saw the house at 412 Lower Briceville Road on fire.

A neighbor told Deputy Bunch that he had seen the flames but had not heard any explosion before the fire. That neighbor’s home did suffer damage to its siding from the heato of the blaze.

CUB told deputies that the electricity to that home had been disconnected about a week before the fire.

It is unknown if anyone was inside at the time of the fire, but no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire, extinguished by the Briceville Volunteer Fire Department, is under investigation.

The second fire on Wednesday was reported at around 10:20 am at 184 Henson Lane in Clinton.

When Corporal Denver Waddell arrived at the scene, he reported that the house was full engulfed by flames. He made contact with the homeowner, identified as Larry Tindell, who was “covered in black soot, the back of his jacket was melted and his facial hair was singed,” according to the incident report.

Tindell reportedly told the deputy that he had started a fire, but offered no more information about the incident.

Waddell’s report indicates that Tindell appeared to be emotionally disturbed, and he was taken to UT Medical Center by ambulance for treatment and observation.

CUB reported that there was no electricity hooked up at the house at the time of the fire, which remains under investigation.