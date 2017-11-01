Two arrested in Harriman home invasion, robbery

Following up on a story we have been following out of Roane County, authorities say that two men have been arrested and charged in connection with a violent home invasion and robbery that occurred in Harriman.

As we have previously reported, early Saturday morning, Harriman Police were dispatched to a home on McNew Drive for a 911 call about a robbery in progress.

60-year-old Karen Reeves was home with her 22-year-old granddaughter Krystina Reeves at around 2 am when 19-year-old Austin Kane Penley and 19-year-old Jordan Crabtree, reportedly dressed in all black and wearing masks, forced their way into the home.

The suspects held the women at gunpoint while demanding money and taking property. One of the men hit Karen Reeves several times with a baseball bat, breaking her arm and causing head injuries. The suspects demanded that the women open a locked safe before stealing at least three long guns and one handgun, as well as Karen Reeves’ 2010 light blue Toyota Avalon from the victim’s residence.

Karen Reeves was taken to an area hospital for treatment of her broken arm and other injuries. Her granddaughter was physically uninjured during the event.

A break in the case, according to our partners at BBB-TV, came late Monday night when a citizen called dispatch about a suspicious vehicle stuck in some gravel near railroad tracks on Highway 70 in Rockwood. Officers arrived and soon determined that it was Reeves’ stolen car. Inside they found information that identified Crabtree as a potential suspect and tracked him down at a home on South Kingston Avenue at around 2:45 am Tuesday.

Upon their arrival, police were given permission to search the home and when they did, reported finding some of the stolen property as well as Crabtree himself hiding in a back bedroom. He was arrested without incident and charged with: Aggravated Assault; Theft Of Property ($1001-$2499); Theft Of Property ($2,500-$9,999); Aggravated Robbery; Aggravated Kidnapping; Aggravated Assault; Vandalism ( Up To 500 During Burglary); Aggravated Burglary; Aggravated Robbery; Aggravated Kidnapping; Introduction Contraband In Penal Institution. Crabtree also faces numerous drug-related charges.

Penley was arrested at around 4:30 pm on Tuesday and charged with: Aggravated Assault; Theft Of Motor Vehicle ($10,000 – $59,999); Aggravated Robbery; Aggravated Assault; Vandalism ( Up To 500 During Burglary); Aggravated Burglary; Theft Of Property ($1001-$2499) and Aggravated Kidnapping.

According to the Harriman PD, both men admitted to having been involved with the robbery while they were being interviewed by detectives. Both remain in custody at the Roane County Jail, with Crabtree’s bond set at $232,500 and Penley’s at $140,000.