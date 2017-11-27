Home / Local Sports / TSSAA football championship games set

TSSAA football championship games set

Jim Harris 6 hours ago Local Sports Leave a comment 25 Views

While none of our local teams remain standing in the TSSAA high school football playoffs, East Tennessee will still be well-represented in Cookeville this week in the state championship games.

In Class 6A on Friday, Maryville avenged its first regular season loss in 70 games by edging Oakland 31-28. The 13-1 Rebels seek their 16th state championship Friday night at Tennessee Tech when they take on 13-1 Cane Ridge, a football program in just its ninth year.

In Class 5A, Catholic decimated Central 42-7, improving to 11-3, and earned a shot at undefeated and top-ranked Beech (14-0) on Thursday night.

In Class 4A, Greeneville, which survived Anderson County in the quarterfinal round, handled Marshall County 49-24 on Friday and will put their 14-0 record on the line against 11-3 Springfield Friday afternoon for the state championship.

In Class 3A, a familiar face is headed back to Cookeville as 12-2 Alcoa blanked visiting Red Bank ion Friday 34-0 and will battle 13-1 Covington Thursday afternoon for what the Tornadoes hope will be a 16th state title.

In Class 2A, Tyner Academy spoiled Rockwood’s run to Cookeville with a 16-10 victory and will face Union City Friday afternoon for the state title in a match-up of 12-2 squads.

In Class 1A, Greenback took care of South Pittsburg 31-21 to improve to 12-1 and earn a shot at a state title, which they will try and take on Thursday afternoon against 13-1 Cornersville.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH’s News & Sports Director since 2000.
In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys’ and girls’ basketball and baseball.
Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA.
Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

High school basketball scores

High school basketball scores from Monday November 20th: Clinton girls 44 Sweetwater 25: Amaya Whitt …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved