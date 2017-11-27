TSSAA football championship games set

While none of our local teams remain standing in the TSSAA high school football playoffs, East Tennessee will still be well-represented in Cookeville this week in the state championship games.

In Class 6A on Friday, Maryville avenged its first regular season loss in 70 games by edging Oakland 31-28. The 13-1 Rebels seek their 16th state championship Friday night at Tennessee Tech when they take on 13-1 Cane Ridge, a football program in just its ninth year.

In Class 5A, Catholic decimated Central 42-7, improving to 11-3, and earned a shot at undefeated and top-ranked Beech (14-0) on Thursday night.

In Class 4A, Greeneville, which survived Anderson County in the quarterfinal round, handled Marshall County 49-24 on Friday and will put their 14-0 record on the line against 11-3 Springfield Friday afternoon for the state championship.

In Class 3A, a familiar face is headed back to Cookeville as 12-2 Alcoa blanked visiting Red Bank ion Friday 34-0 and will battle 13-1 Covington Thursday afternoon for what the Tornadoes hope will be a 16th state title.

In Class 2A, Tyner Academy spoiled Rockwood’s run to Cookeville with a 16-10 victory and will face Union City Friday afternoon for the state title in a match-up of 12-2 squads.

In Class 1A, Greenback took care of South Pittsburg 31-21 to improve to 12-1 and earn a shot at a state title, which they will try and take on Thursday afternoon against 13-1 Cornersville.