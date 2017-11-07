TSSAA announces A.F. Bridges winners for District 2

For the 18th consecutive year, The A.F. Bridges Awards program includes awards for School System Administrator of the Year, Principal of the Year, Athletic Director of the Year, Female Coach of the Year, Male Coach of the Year, Official of the Year, and Contributor of the Year. The awards recognize 63 individuals from across our state that represent what’s best in high school athletics. Recognition was made in the above mentioned categories in each of the nine athletic districts in our state.

Nominations were made by a Citizenship/Sportsmanship Committee and member schools in each athletic district and the final selection was made by a State Selection Committee.

Bernard Childress, Executive Director of the TSSAA stated, “Being recognized for one of these awards as a school or individual should be seen as one of the highest honors in high school athletics in our state. Those who receive the awards truly reflect what high school athletics should be about, and that’s good sportsmanship and good citizenship.”

Campbell County High School Athletic Director Sherry Chapman is the winner of the “Athletic Director of the Year” in Athletic District 2, which includes our area teams. Also recognized by the TSSAA were Union County Boys’ Basketball Coach and AD Shane Brown was named the District 2 Boys’ Coach of the Year, while Clinton’s very own John Farris and his Farris Family McDonald’s was named Contributor of the Year for his and his company’s continued support of high school athletics.