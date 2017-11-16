TN State Parks offering different type of “doorbusters” on day after Thanksgiving

(Tennessee State Parks) Tennessee State Parks will offer free, guided hikes at all 56 of its parks on Friday, Nov. 24, the day after Thanksgiving. This is the fourth year for this event, and one in a series of five statewide ranger-led hikes throughout the year.

“There’s a national sentiment that getting outdoors to spend time with loved ones around the holidays is a wonderful way to reconnect and recharge,” said Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Deputy Commissioner Brock Hill. “Tennessee State Parks aims to offer all Tennesseans the opportunity to get outdoors to engage in healthy, fun activities.”

All hikes will be guided by park rangers and will feature the best that Tennessee lands have to offer, ranging from hikes along historical and interpretive trails to stunning views of waterfalls, peaks and plateaus. The hikes are designed for all ages and abilities. Some hikes will be approximately one mile in length, tailored for novice hikers, while others are lengthier, and geared toward more experienced hikers. For a more in-depth look at hikes in your area, visit http://tnstateparks.com/about/special-events/after-thanksgiving-hikes.

Visitors are encouraged to share photos of their hike on social media with the hashtag #thankful4hiking.

Gobble Wobble Hike 2017 at Cove Lake State Park

November 24

9:00 AM –

We will be taking an easy 2.5 mile hike around the Woods Loop Trail in the picnic area where we might even see a deer! Then as we leave the woods, we will hike around Goose Island and by Cove Lake with the potential to see a variety of waterfowl. Come join Ranger Wray to burn off that extra helping of dressing. Dress for the cold and bring something to drink. Meet at the Recreation Building parking lot by the tennis courts at 9:00 AM

Meet at: Cove Lake State Park Recreation Building parking lot by the tennis courts at 9:00 AM

Cove Lake State Park

Phone: (423) 566-9701

110 Cove Lake Lane

Caryville, TN 37714

Click here for more information.

Gobble Wobble the Lake Side- Christmas FernTrails at Norris Dam State Park

November 24… 3:00 PM

The hike will start at the TVA visitor center at 3 pm. The traill is 1 mile in length that leads us along the beautiful Norris Lake and circle back through the Historic CCC cabins to the parking area. It will take 1 hour to complete this trail. HIkers should bring sturdy hiking shoes and plenty of treats for the Ranger. Start your holiday season out right with a great trail hike after a holiday feast!

Meet at: TVA Visitors Center

Norris Dam State Park

Phone: (865) 426-7461

125 Village Green Circle

Rocky Top, TN 37769

Click here for more information.