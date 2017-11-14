Timbo James Edward Carson, passed away at his home on Saturday, November 11, 2017. He was a coal miner and loved to ginseng and coon hunt and most of all he loved his family and friends. He always enjoyed putting out the biggest garden ever. And he loved his God.

He is preceded in death by his fathers, Dee Carson and John Ipox; mothers, Nannie Mary Carson and Loney Jane Ipox; sisters, Melissa Huckaby and Martha Byrge; Brother, John L. Carson and best friend, Reddin Byrge

He is survived by:

Loving wife…. Wilma Carson

Step-Mom…. Patricia Carson

Daughters… Tammy and Steve Draughn, Loney and Albert Martinez

Grandchildren… Felicia, Victoria, Kristen, Devan and Isaiah

Sisters….Margie and Jerry Scarbrough, Hazel and John Schutt

Special Nephews…. Johnny, Larry, Mitchell, Shawn, Junior and Keith

Special Friends…. John Draughn, Connie and Brian Gibson, Stan Stagnolia

A host of nieces and nephews, special friends and family and step-brothers and sisters

The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton, funeral service at 7:00 pm. Rev. Bruce Wallace and Brother Ray Ward officiating. Graveside service will be Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at 12:00 pm at Beech Fork Baptist Church Cemetery.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements

www.Holleygamble.com