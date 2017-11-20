Home / Featured / THP: Cyclist killed in Friday accident

THP: Cyclist killed in Friday accident

Jim Harris 1 day ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 98 Views

A Friday evening accident in Oliver Springs killed a bicyclist from Harriman, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Trooper Matthew Armes reported that the accident occurred shortly after 6:45 pm Friday on Highway 61 near Highway 327 in Roane County. 37-year-old Brent Carroll of Harriman was riding his bicycle east on 61 and not wearing safety equipment or reflective gear, when he was hit from behind by an eastbound Dodge pickup driven by 24-year-old Austin Hicks of Harriman.

The collision killed Carroll, who investigators say is supected of having been under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs at the time of the accident, and standard tests have been requested.

Hicks was not hurt in the accident and is not believed to have been under the influence.

No citations were issued or charges filed.

