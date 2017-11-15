Home / Featured / THP: Campbell man killed in Scott County crash

THP: Campbell man killed in Scott County crash

Jim Harris

A two-vehicle accident in Scott County claimed the life of a LaFollette man Monday.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports that at around 12:30 pm on Monday, a Ford F150 pickup was being driven east by 41-year-old David Tackett of LaFollette on Highway 63 in Scott County when the vehicle crossed over the center line and collided head-on with a second, westbound F150 being driven by 23-year-old Nora Pemberton of Huntsville.

Tackett, who was not wearing a seat belt, was killed in the crash, while Pemberton and her two passengers, including an 8-month-old child, were injured.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to have been factors in Monday’s crash, which was investigated by the THP.

