Thanksgiving travel primer

Thanksgiving travelers will not be delayed by construction on Tennessee roads during this busy travel holiday. TDOT will suspend all construction-related lane closures over the holiday weekend, beginning at noon today (Wednesday, November 22) through 6:00 a.m. on Monday, November 27th.

While all lane closure activity will be stopped, workers may be on site in some construction zones. Long-term lane closures will also remain in place on some construction projects for motorists’ safety. Motorists are reminded to drive safely and obey the posted speeds, especially in work zones. Drivers convicted of speeding in work zones where workers are present face a fine of up to $500, plus court fees and possible increased insurance premiums.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security and TDOT are partnering with law enforcement across the state and the nation, for the I-40 Challenge, with the goal of having zero fatalities on the 455 miles of I-40 in Tennessee as well as the rest of I-40s 2,555 miles that cuts through eight states including North Carolina, Tennessee, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and California.

On the peak travel days of Wednesday, November 22nd and Sunday, November 26th, the Tennessee Highway Patrol will have troopers stationed every 20 miles on I-40, along with increased law enforcement on all highways.

During last year’s 120-hour holiday period there were 16 traffic fatalities, according to statistics provided by the state. Three of the fatalities occurred in alcohol-related crashes, while four involved vehicle occupants who were not properly restrained.

AAA predicts 50.9 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more during the Thanksgiving holiday, an increase of 3.3 percent over last year. Tennesseans make up 1.16 million of those travelers, with an estimated 1.1 million expected to travel by automobile.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.