Teresa Ann Ledford, loving mother, daughter, and sister passed away Sunday, November 19, 2017.

Born September 16th, 1957 in Oak Ridge, Tennessee to parents Lake Mart Ledford and Doris Fay Myers Ledford. She believed an education was very important and had two degrees, both from Cleveland Community College and Gardner-Webb University. She spent a great deal of her life pursuing a career in the technology field where she was a systems analyst for Microsoft Corporation in Charlotte, North Carolina and later on at Norcap Limited in Gastonia North Carolina. She was passionate about genealogy, animals, plants, art and classic rock music. She loved the Tennessee Volunteers and took great pride in her native state. She is preceded in death by her father, Lake Mart Ledford mother, Doris Faye Myers Ledford and brother, Donald Ray Ledford. She leaves behind two daughters, Amanda Rose Duhaime, 30, of Forest City North Carolina and Kristen Marie Duhaime, 28, of Kings Mountain, North Carolina and one grandson, Atticus Donovan Peeler, 5, of Kings Mountain North Carolina. The family asked that in Teresa’s memory that donations be made to “Operation Christmas Child” through Samaritan’s Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. www.samaritanspurse.org.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.