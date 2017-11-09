TBI identifies man killed in confrontation with Clinton Police officers

One man was killed in an officer-involved shooting Wednesday night in Clinton and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into the circumstances surrounding the deadly incident.

According to the TBI, which was brought in at the request of District Attorney General Dave Clark, says that their preliminary investigation has determined that three Clinton Police officers had gone to a home in the 1000 block of East Drive, in between Jaycee Park and CUB, shortly after 9 pm Wednesday after reciving information that a man wanted on outstanding warrants, identified by the TBI as 32-year-old Roger Raymond York Jr., was at the home.

Officers arrived and confirmed that York was there, and they attempted to take him into custody. However, the man climbed out a window of the home in an attempt to evade police. At some point during the confrontation, the man fired a weapon at the officers, one of whom returned fire, striking York, who was pronounced dead at the scene. None of the officers were hurt in the exchange of gunfire.

As a matter of policy, the TBI does not release the names of officers involved in these types of incidents, instead directing those inquiries to the local agency. So far, WYSH has not received a response to requests for information on the names of the officers involved. As soon as that information becomes available, we will share it with you on the air and online.

In the meantime, TBI Special Agents were at the scene of the shooting into the early hours of Thursday morning, interviewing witnesses and collecting forensic evidence. Their findings will be turned over to the DAs office for his “consideration and review,” according to a TBI news release.