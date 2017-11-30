TBI charges Pioneer man in officer-involved shooting

A Campbell County man is facing attempted murder charges today following an officer-involved shooting in the Pioneer community on Wednesday.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, at the request of 8th District Attorney General Jared Effler, TBI Special Agents began investigating an officer-involved shooting incident that occurred Wednesday evening in Pioneer.

The investigation determined that deputies with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office had received a report that a man driving a four-wheeler was firing a weapon at vehicles along Elk Main Street at around 9 pm.

Upon their arrival, according to the TBI, deputies encountered 56-year-old Wayne Arnold Moore of Pioneer in the middle of the roadway.

Moore fired shots at deputies, and one of them returned fire. No one was struck in the exchange of gunfire and Moore fled the scene, barricading himself inside an abandoned house nearby. The Campbell County SWAT team responded to the location and began negotiating with Moore. After approximately four hours, Moore came out of the house and was taken into custody without further incident shortly before 2 am Thursday.

This morning (Thursday November 30th), Moore was charged with two counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder. He is being held in the Campbell County Jail.

At the time of this release, a bond amount had not been determined. The investigation remains active and ongoing, and additional charges are pending.

The names of the officers involved have not been released.