State releases summary of investigation into PTO thefts at LaFollette ES

The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has released its summary of an investigation that resulted in the indictment of a Campbell County couple after investigators determined they had misappropriated at least $8,286 from the Lafollette Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization.

The Comptroller’s Office began its investigation after officials in the Campbell County school system reported questionable transactions in the PTO bank records.

Investigators determined that Matthew Brooks, the former PTO events coordinator, and his wife Heather Brooks, the former PTO president, used the PTO’s debit card to withdraw cash and make personal purchases. These purchases included buying service for personal cell phones, games for Google Play, personal meals at local restaurants, and entertainment in Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge.

Heather Brooks also manipulated or withheld the PTO’s financial reports to conceal this activity from the board.

According to a release from the Comptroller’s Office, the Brooks’ admitted to investigators that they had misused PTO funds and aided the Comptroller’s office by identifying their personal transactions.

After the discovery of these discrepancies, PTO operations were suspended. The organization was administratively dissolved in March 2017.

In October 2017, Matthew and Heather Brooks were each indicted by the Campbell County Grand Jury on one count of theft over $2,500.

“It’s important that PTO organizations follow state law requiring funds to be safeguarded,” said Comptroller Justin P. Wilson. “PTO’s should take precautions such as requiring more than one signature on checks, maintaining documentation for all purchases, and having multiple people review bank statements.”

To view the investigative report online, go to: http://www.comptroller.tn.gov/ia/. If you suspect fraud, waste or abuse of public money in Tennessee, call the Comptroller's toll-free hotline at (800) 232-5454, or file a report online at: www.comptroller.tn.gov/hotline.