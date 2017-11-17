Sports Update: HSFB playoffs continue, NASCAR ends

This is a big weekend for both local sports and NASCAR racing.

Tonight, the high school football playoffs continue with quarterfinal games, featuring unbeaten, second-ranked Anderson County traveling to undefeated and top-ranked Greeneville in a match-up of two of the three finalists for the Class 4A Mr. Football Award, AC QB Stanton Martin and Greeneville QB Cade Ballard. In Class 5A, the stingy Oak Ridge defense will be tested at Blankenship in their first-ever meeting with the high-powered offense of Catholic.

Right here on your radio, we will bring you live coverage of Ford Championship Weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway, beginning tonight at 7:30 with the Camping World Truck Series, continuing Saturday at 3:00 with the Xfinity Series and concluding Sunday at 1:30 with the Monster Energy Cup Series finale.

In addition, the Knoxville Ice Bears play at home tonight at 7:30 at the Civic Coliseum and the UT football team hosts LSU Saturday night at 7:00 on ESPN.

The high school basketball season’s opening week continued Thursday.

In Knoxville, the Clinton Lady Dragons defeated Catholic 46-41 as Amaya Whitt scored 16 points and Nikki Jones added 11. Clinton has started its season 2-0.

The Anderson County Mavericks and Lady Mavs are also unbeaten to start the 2017-2018 season after the girls beat Loudon Thursday 34-24 and the boys handled the Redskins 58-39.