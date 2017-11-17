Home / Featured / Sports Update: HSFB playoffs continue, NASCAR ends

Sports Update: HSFB playoffs continue, NASCAR ends

Jim Harris 1 min ago Featured, Local Sports Leave a comment 4 Views

This is a big weekend for both local sports and NASCAR racing.

Tonight, the high school football playoffs continue with quarterfinal games, featuring unbeaten, second-ranked Anderson County traveling to undefeated and top-ranked Greeneville in a match-up of two of the three finalists for the Class 4A Mr. Football Award, AC QB Stanton Martin and Greeneville QB Cade Ballard. In Class 5A, the stingy Oak Ridge defense will be tested at Blankenship in their first-ever meeting with the high-powered offense of Catholic.

Right here on your radio, we will bring you live coverage of Ford Championship Weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway, beginning tonight at 7:30 with the Camping World Truck Series, continuing Saturday at 3:00 with the Xfinity Series and concluding Sunday at 1:30 with the Monster Energy Cup Series finale.

In addition, the Knoxville Ice Bears play at home tonight at 7:30 at the Civic Coliseum and the UT football team hosts LSU Saturday night at 7:00 on ESPN.

The high school basketball season’s opening week continued Thursday.

In Knoxville, the Clinton Lady Dragons defeated Catholic 46-41 as Amaya Whitt scored 16 points and Nikki Jones added 11. Clinton has started its season 2-0.

The Anderson County Mavericks and Lady Mavs are also unbeaten to start the 2017-2018 season after the girls beat Loudon Thursday 34-24 and the boys handled the Redskins 58-39.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Thursday high school hoops action

The high school basketball season began this week and several area teams will be in …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved