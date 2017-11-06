Spaghetti Dinner to raise money for Medford firefighter battling cancer

There will be a fundraiser dinner for Robert “R.L.” Braden who is one of our local volunteer firefighters with the Medford Fire Department. R.L. is battling cancer and all of Anderson County’s emergency services agencies are holding this dinner to raise money for family expenses.

The Spaghetti Dinner will be held in the cafeteria at Anderson County High School, 130 Maverick Circle, in Clinton, from 5:00pm until 8:00pm on Saturday, November 11. There will be a dessert auction at 6:30pm and a “Light The Night” event in the school parking lot at 8:00pm.

https://www.facebook.com/events/160908444503494/

In 2016, RL was diagnosed with bladder cancer. After chemo and surgery, he was in remission until August 2017. The cancer came back in his bones and has since spread into his bones, skin, liver, and abdomen. Hospice has been called in and doctors told RL he only has weeks to live.

Robert L. Braden “RL” was born in 1973 to Ronnie and Connie Braden. He has been involved in Volunteer Fire Departments for 30 years and an EMT for 26 years. After high school, he joined the US Air Force and served our country for 20 years. He retired in 2013 with the rank of Tech Sargent. In 2007, RL married his high school best friend, Leigh Ann. He has a 12-year-old step son and serves as an Assistant Scout Master with his son’s Boy Scout troop.