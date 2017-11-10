Sign-ups begin Monday for OR adult volleyball league

(Oak Ridge press release) Registration for the City of Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department’s co-ed winter volleyball league will open on Monday, November 13, 2017.

The cost is $130 if sign-ups are completed by Saturday, December 9, during the early registration period. Late registration is $150 and will be available through Saturday, December 16.

Games are scheduled to begin during the second week of January 2018, and will be played on Tuesday evenings.

Interested teams can obtain registration information at the front desk of the Oak Ridge Civic Center or retrieve them online at www.orrecparks.oakridgetn.gov/volleyball.

Teams may request either a competitive A Division or a recreational B Division in the 2018 season. Division placements will be dependent on registration numbers.

For additional information, please contact Matt Reece with the Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department at (865) 425-3440.