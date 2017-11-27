Home / Obituaries / Shelby Jane O’Neal age 80 of Clinton

Shelby Jane O’Neal age 80 of Clinton

Jim Harris 16 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 10 Views

Shelby Jane O’Neal age 80 of Clinton TN, passed away on Wednesday, November 22, 2017at her home in Clinton.  She was employed for many years by Food City and Red Foods.  She loved her family and friends, children and grandchildren very much.

Shelby is preceded in death by her husband Earl Nelson O’Neal; daughter Beverly Sue Wilson; son Carl David O’Neal Sr and sisters Georgia, Blanch, Charolette, and Geraldine.

Shelby is survived by her sons, Terry O’Neal and wife Sylvia of Cookeville TN, Jack Earl O’Neal and wife Carolyon of Harriman TN, Fred Joe O’Neal and wife Joy of Clinton TN; also numerous grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

Shelby’s family will receive her friends on Sunday, November 26, 2017 in the chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN from 6:00pm-8:00pm with her funeral service to follow at 8:00pm with the Rev. Kenny Rains and Rev. Fred Joe O’Neal officiating.  Shelby’s internment will be on Monday, November 27, 2017 at 1:00pm at Oak Ridge Memorial Park in Oak Ridge TN.  Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.  Jones Mortuary in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH’s News & Sports Director since 2000.
In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys’ and girls’ basketball and baseball.
Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA.
Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

James Jerome Hutton, age 87 of Clinton

James Jerome Hutton, age 87 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on November 23, 2017 at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved