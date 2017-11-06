Home / Obituaries / Sheila Burton Aslinger, age 69, of Briceville

Sheila Burton Aslinger, age 69, of Briceville

Sheila Burton Aslinger, age 69, of Briceville, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, November 3, 2017 at her residence. Sheila was born on April 23, 1948 in Lake City, Tennessee. Sheila is preceded in death by her father Mitchell Botts Burton & Mother Ruth Vowell Burton and sister Bobbie Mitchell. Sheila was of the Baptist Faith and also a member of Laurel Branch Baptist Church.
 
Survivors:
Husband                                  Buddy Aslinger                                                Briceville
 
Daughters                               Amy Aslinger                                                   Briceville
                                                Wendi & Greg Moore                                      Briceville
 
Brothers                                  Neal Burton                                                     Lake City
                                                Kyle Burton
                                                Steve Burton & Mary                                      Coal Field
 
Sisters                                     Gail & Everette Byrge                                     Briceville
                                                Brenda & WR Braden                                     Briceville
                                                Joann & Dean Strong                                     Clinton
 
Special Sister-in-Law              Brenda Phillips                                                Lake City
 
Grandchildren                         Casey Moore                                                   Briceville
                                                Erin & Paul Hague                                           Knoxville
                                                Cade Aslinger
 
 Great Grandchildren              Jadyn Moore
                                                Kegan Hale
                                                Wrenlee Hauge
 
Visitation: The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Sunday, November 5, 2017, at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.
Funeral Service: To follow visitation at 7:00 pm, on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tom Byrge officiating.
Interment: Family and Friends will meet at 1:00 PM Monday, November 6, 2017 at the Indian Bluff Cemetery in Briceville for the graveside service with Rev. Tom Byrge officiating.
You may also view Sheila’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com
 
Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

