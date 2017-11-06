Sheila Burton Aslinger , age 69, of Briceville, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, November 3, 2017 at her residence. Sheila was born on April 23, 1948 in Lake City, Tennessee. Sheila is preceded in death by her father Mitchell Botts Burton & Mother Ruth Vowell Burton and sister Bobbie Mitchell. Sheila was of the Baptist Faith and also a member of Laurel Branch Baptist Church.

Survivors:

Husband Buddy Aslinger Briceville

Daughters Amy Aslinger Briceville

Wendi & Greg Moore Briceville

Brothers Neal Burton Lake City

Kyle Burton

Steve Burton & Mary Coal Field

Sisters Gail & Everette Byrge Briceville

Brenda & WR Braden Briceville

Joann & Dean Strong Clinton

Special Sister-in-Law Brenda Phillips Lake City

Grandchildren Casey Moore Briceville

Erin & Paul Hague Knoxville

Cade Aslinger

Great Grandchildren Jadyn Moore

Kegan Hale

Wrenlee Hauge

Visitation: The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Sunday, November 5, 2017, at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: To follow visitation at 7:00 pm, on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tom Byrge officiating.

Interment: Family and Friends will meet at 1:00 PM Monday, November 6, 2017 at the Indian Bluff Cemetery in Briceville for the graveside service with Rev. Tom Byrge officiating.

