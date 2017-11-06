Sheila Burton Aslinger, age 69, of Briceville, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, November 3, 2017 at her residence. Sheila was born on April 23, 1948 in Lake City, Tennessee. Sheila is preceded in death by her father Mitchell Botts Burton & Mother Ruth Vowell Burton and sister Bobbie Mitchell. Sheila was of the Baptist Faith and also a member of Laurel Branch Baptist Church.
Survivors:
Husband
Buddy Aslinger Briceville
Daughters
Amy Aslinger Briceville
Brothers
Neal Burton Lake City
Sisters
Gail & Everette Byrge Briceville
Special Sister-in-Law Brenda Phillips
Lake City
Grandchildren
Casey Moore Briceville
Cade Aslinger
Great Grandchildren Jadyn Moore
Visitation: The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Sunday, November 5, 2017, at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.
Funeral Service: To follow visitation at 7:00 pm, on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tom Byrge officiating.
Interment: Family and Friends will meet at 1:00 PM Monday, November 6, 2017 at the Indian Bluff Cemetery in Briceville for the graveside service with Rev. Tom Byrge officiating.
Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.