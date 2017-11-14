Home / Community Bulletin Board / Semi-pro football team holding tryouts Saturday

Semi-pro football team holding tryouts Saturday

Jim Harris 3 mins ago Community Bulletin Board, Local Sports Leave a comment 7 Views

The East Tennessee Stampede will hold their first tryout on November 18th from 10 am until 12:30 pm at 2218 Claxton Highway in Powell, TN behind Claxton Elementary.

Organizers say they are looking for former college players looking for a second chance at possibly getting to the pros, former high school players (from within the past 3 years) that want a second chance at playing collegeor possibly professional ball, and current and former professional players looking for a second chance at the pros as well!

Players will run 40-yard dashes, shuttle runs, an L Drill, and execute the broad jump.  They will also perform position specific drills.  Lastly, there will be 1 on 1’s with WR’s and DB’s, LB’s and RB’s and OL/DL.

The tryout fee is $35 which can be paid online via the website at https://coachp3778.wixsite.com/mysite

If anyone has any questions they can contact Woody Hill at 865-312-1368

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Mavs’ Martin a Mr. Football finalist

Nashville, Tennessee, November 13, 2017 – The Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards will be presented …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved