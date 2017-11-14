Semi-pro football team holding tryouts Saturday

The East Tennessee Stampede will hold their first tryout on November 18th from 10 am until 12:30 pm at 2218 Claxton Highway in Powell, TN behind Claxton Elementary.

Organizers say they are looking for former college players looking for a second chance at possibly getting to the pros, former high school players (from within the past 3 years) that want a second chance at playing collegeor possibly professional ball, and current and former professional players looking for a second chance at the pros as well!

Players will run 40-yard dashes, shuttle runs, an L Drill, and execute the broad jump. They will also perform position specific drills. Lastly, there will be 1 on 1’s with WR’s and DB’s, LB’s and RB’s and OL/DL.

The tryout fee is $35 which can be paid online via the website at https://coachp3778.wixsite.com/mysite

If anyone has any questions they can contact Woody Hill at 865-312-1368