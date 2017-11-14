Home / Obituaries / Selma Angelina (Thompson) Wells

Selma Angelina (Thompson) Wells

Selma Angelina (Thompson) Wells, born January 6th, 1930 in Fentress County Tennessee.   Died November 12th 2017.
 
Married to Walter (Dick) Wells on July 3, 1949.   Selma and Dick raised their children in Centerline Michigan and retired, returning to Lake City TN in 1982.   Selma had worked at Sprague Electric and Homecrest Cabinets in Clinton.
 
Selma was preceded in death by her husband Dick in 2011 and by her parents Dester and Golda (Sewell) Thompson and by a daughter, Sherialee.
 
Selma is survived by son Doyle Wayne Wells and wife Shirley of Knoxville TN and by daughter Derita Jean and husband Richard Dunaway of Shelby Township MI.    Five grandsons are Nathan Wells, Ryan & Gina Dunaway, Evan Dunaway, Morgan & Holly Dunaway and Nolan Dunaway.   Two great-grandsons Tyler and Oliver Dunaway and a brand new great-granddaughter Paisley Dunaway.    Selma is also survived by two sisters, Freida (Myron) Yarborough of Ringgold GA and Irene (Hugh) Bolinger of Sterling Heights MI.
 
Selma enjoyed making her house a home, serving meals for others, making porcelain dolls, sewing and watching her grandchildren grow.
 
Friends and family will gather Friday, Nov 17 from 5:00-8:00pm at Holley Gamble in Rocky Top TN.  Funeral will be Saturday, Nov 18 at 1:00pm with Bro Lynn Mowery officiating.   Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery in Clinton, TN.
 
I lieu of flowers feel free to make a donation or memorial to Pine Hill Baptist Church.
705 Beech Grove Lane – Rocky Top TN   37769

