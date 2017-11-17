Secret City Half Marathon & 5K Saturday in Oak Ridge

(Explore Oak Ridge release) The Secret City Half Marathon & 5K (SCHM) has grown into one of the largest athletic events in the region. A field of an estimated 1000 participants will run and/or walk their way to the finish line when the event celebrates its ninth anniversary on Saturday, November 18, 2017.

Great things are happening at this year’s event. “We are excited to have been mentioned on the Harry Connick Jr. show as Knoxville residents’ Steve and Heather Winfree’s chosen event to help raise awareness for kidney donation and organ donations in general,” says Lisa Kendall, race director for the half marathon and 5K races and Vice President of Explore Oak Ridge. “Steve’s wife, Heather, was a kidney match for Steve and the touching video of her sharing the news with him went viral with media attention worldwide.” Steve and Heather will be walking in the 5K and encourage everyone to register and come out and walk with them in support of organ donation. Donations to the East TN Kidney Foundation and United Way are accepted on the registration website as well without participating in the race. “We have been so blessed to have been given this platform to help raise awareness.” says Steve.

This year the SCHM is proud to have race sponsor CNS Y-12 provide the top 8 awards for the half marathon race. These stainless steel awards have been created using 3D printing technology and are one-of-a-kind. These unique awards cannot be created by any other manufacturing process.

The SCHM has many sponsors returning this year including Rogers Group, CNS Y-12, TN Members 1st Federal Credit Union, ORAU, and Mortgage Investors Group. Welcomed this year is sponsors TNBank and Results Physiotherapy. Visit www.SecretCityHalfMarathon.com for a complete list of all the great sponsors of the SCHM.

It’s not too late to register to run or walk in either the half marathon or 5K. Go to www.SecretCityHalfMarathon.com for event details and registration links. View the online maps to see where you can show your support by cheering on participants along the courses. For more information call 865-685-5821.