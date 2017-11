One of our newest “Buy Local” sponsors, Ruby’s Diner in Oliver Springs, is showcasing its local roots by giving back to the community on Thanksgiving Day.

From 12 noon to 3:00 pm on Thursday November 23rd (Thanksgiving Day), Ruby’s Diner at 400 Main Street in Oliver Springs will open its doors to the community for a free Thanksgiving meal with turkey and all the trimmings.

For more information, give them a call at 865-934-7403 or search for “Ruby’s Diner” on Facebook.