Home / Obituaries / Rubin Stephens age 90, of Clinton

Rubin Stephens age 90, of Clinton

Jim Harris 3 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 7 Views

Rubin Stephens age 90, of Clinton, TN passed away on Saturday, November 4, 2017 at The Waters of Clinton in Clinton, TN.  Rubin retired in the early 80’s from Union Carbide, owned and operated Terminal Cab Company in Clinton, TN and Valley New and Used Auto Parts, and had numerous rental properties in Clinton.  He also owned several coal trucks in the 50’s.

Rubin is preceded in death by his parents, Johnny and Lucinda Stephens; wife Reba Dean Heck Stephens; son Jimmy Lynn Stephens; and sister Kathleen Moore.

Rubin is survived by his son, Anthony Keith Stephens of Clinton, TN; daughter,  Joyce Petrowski of Powell, TN; brothers, Clyde Stephens and Dorothy of Clinton, TN, step brother Elmer Trammel and Maxine of Clinton, TN; grandchildren, Mark Todd Petrowski of Nashville, TN, and Terry Lynn Petrowski and special friend Pat Davis of Powell, TN; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Rubin’s family would like to thank The Waters of Clinton and Amedisys Hospice for the excellent care that was given to Rubin.

Rubin’s family will receive his friends from 6:00pm – 8:00pm on Thursday, November 9, 2017 with his funeral service to follow at 8:00pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton.  Rubin’s interment will be at 1:00pm on Friday, November 10, 2017 at Heck’s family cemetery in Speedwell, TN.  Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Robert Lewis Robertson, Sr., age 88

Robert Lewis Robertson, Sr., age 88, passed away at the UT Medical Ctr. after a …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved