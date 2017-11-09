RSCC in Oak Ridge hosting all-ages open house

An open house is scheduled for tonight (Thursday, November 9) in the atrium of the Coffey-McNally Building at Roane State’s Oak Ridge campus at 701 Briarcliff Avenue.

This is an opportunity for prospective Roane State students of all ages to learn about various academic programs, how to enroll, and how to apply for financial aid.

The program will begin at 6 p.m. Information about curricula, admissions requirements, financial aid, the state’s new Reconnect program, and student life will be displayed on tables. Staff and faculty members will be available to answer questions.

From 6:50 to 7:30 p.m., there will be informational sessions for two different audiences—traditional students about to graduate high school, and adult learners seeking to return to college.

Again, Roane State Community College staff members will be on hand to answer questions.

Details about the Reconnect program, where adult learners can obtain last-dollar scholarships to attend community colleges tuition-free, will be available. That new statewide program starts in the Fall 2018 semester. Tours will be available after the formal program concludes.

For more information, contact director of student enrollment Jim McDaniel by phone at (865) 354-3000 ext. 2362, or by email at mcdanieljc@roanestate.edu.