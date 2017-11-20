Home / Obituaries / Roger Raymond York Jr., age 32 of Knoxville

Roger Raymond York Jr., age 32 of Knoxville

Jim Harris 6 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 80 Views

Roger Raymond York Jr., age 32 of Knoxville, TN passed away on Wednesday, November 8, 2017 in Clinton, TN.  Roger was a very caring lovable person.  He loved children, his mother Connie York and brother David Vail.  Roger enjoyed helping his grandmother Betty York. He enjoyed drawing and tatooing.

Roger was preceded in death by his father Roger Raymond York Sr.

Roger is survived by his mother Connie York of Athens, TN; brother David Vail and wife Melissa of Athens, TN; grandmother Betty York of Knoxville, TN; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A memorial service for family and friends will be held on Saturday December 2 at 1 pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton, which is in charge of arrangements.

