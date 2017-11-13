Roger (Pencil) E. Hughes, age 62, of Harriman lost his battle with cancer on Saturday November 11, 2017.

Roger was born in Clintwood, Virginia August 5, 1955. Roger was raised in Pound, Virginia where he found employment as a truck driver. Years later, Roger relocated to the state of Tennessee, finally settling in Harriman, where he found employment working as a handyman to include landscape maintenance and construction remodeling. Preceded in death by his life companion of 32 years, Barbara Ellen Bowling, in March 2017; his parents, Arnold Burns Hughes & Olive (Stratton) Hughes; two brothers & three sisters.

Roger was the youngest of ten children including a half brother.

SURVIVORS

Son Daniel Eric Hughes & wife, Rhonda of Front Royal, VA

Daughter Chasity Tenille Withrow & husband, Patrick of Fredericksburg, VA

Daughter of lifelong companion, Marnie Bowling Hughes of Harriman

4 Grandchildren Dalton Viers, Daniel Hughes, Logan Withrow & Marissa Withrow

Brothers Bud Hughes of Merriam, KS

Marshall Hughes & wife, Francis of Clintwood, Va.

Calvin Hughes of Brooksville, FL

Sister Freda Coleman of Lorton, Va.



Numerous nieces , nephews & cousins

The family would like to give a special thanks to Roger’s exceptional friends of fifteen years, Gary & Velma Jones of Harriman, for opening their hearts, home and showing unconditional compassion to Roger thru out his time of need and during the final moments of his life.

A memorial service was held at 1:00 pm, Monday, November 13, 2017 at Bakers Funeral Home in Pound, Virginia. No services will be held in Tennessee but online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of all arrangements.