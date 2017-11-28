Rocky Top Christmas parade Friday night

The City of Rocky Top and the Rocky Top Chamber of Commerce would like to invite you to participate in the upcoming Christmas Parade. The parade will be on Friday, December 1, 2017 at 7 p.m. The theme for this year’s parade is “Christmas from the Heart”. Participants are encouraged to decorate their floats in accordance with the theme.

Registration will start at 5:00 p.m. and everyone must be registered by 6:45 p.m. so that all participants can get in line for the parade. Everyone that participates in the parade must register and sign a release form.

Cash prizes will be given out at the City Council Meeting on Dec. 21st for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place floats and 1st and 2nd place group and there will be trophies for 1st and 2nd place in the tractor, antique car, hot rod and horse categories. W

e also want to let you know that Santa Claus has been contacted and he plans to attend the parade. He would appreciate it if no one else dresses up like him so that the children won’t be confused.

If you have any questions, you can call 865-426-9595 or visit www.rockytoptnchamber.com. For a complete list of rules and regulations, click here.