Rockwood Rotary announces football awards night

Jim Harris

The Rockwood Rotary Club has announced plans for its annual Rockwood High School Football Awards Night.

The event will be held on Thursday January 11, 2018 in the Family Life Center at First Baptist Church on Chamberlin Avenue in Rockwood.

Tickets purchased in advance will be $8 each or $15 for two. At the door, tickets will be $10 apiece. With Rockwood having made a deep playoff run, seating is expected to be limited.

The event begins at 6:30 pm.

Former Chattanooga quarterback BJ Coleman will be the guest speaker.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at Live and Let Live Drug Store and from any Rotarian.

For more information, call Maurice Greif at 865-354-9857.

