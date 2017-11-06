Robert Lewis Robertson, Sr., age 88, passed away at the UT Medical Ctr. after a brief illness.

Bob was born at the family home in Vasper, TN, to the late William & Christina Dailey Robertson.

Along with his parents, he is also preceded in death by his wife, Helen Robertson, son, Robert, Jr., as well as siblings, Estel, Clyde, Garland, Joyce & Audrey.

He is survived by his two daughters, Nan Disney (Bobby) of Caryville, TN, and Teena Moses (Larry) of Lake City. Brothers, Jerry Murray (Lois) of Knoxville, and Bill Robertson (Helen) of Mansfield, GA.

Left to cherish Daddy Bob’s memory are his 8 grandchildren: Brad (Susan) Disney, Amy Robertson,

Tina Aven, Bobby Robertson, Kristin (Andrew) Jackson, Todd (Leslie) Moses, Kari Anna (Kevin) Watkins, Lori (Kevin) Moss, and his 17 great grandchildren.

Special nephews, Sonny, Roger, Philip, Steve, Tom & Bradley. Special niece, Pat Wellington.

Viewing will be at Holly Gamble Funeral Home, Lake City, Tuesday, Nov 7, 2017, 5-7 pm, with funeral following at 7 pm, with the Rev. Joel Dew officiating.

Interment 10 am Wednesday at the New Vasper Cemetery, with full military honors.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, or a charity of your choice.

