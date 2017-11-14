Home / Obituaries / Robert A. Hosford, age 90

Robert A. Hosford, age 90, passed away on Sunday, November 12, 2017 at The Lantern at Morning Point in Clinton. Robert was an Ormond Beach native. He met his wife Mary Katherine in Florida and they soon got married at the Clearwater Beach Resort Hotel. Robert had a huge passion for boating and playing pool at the Eagles Club. He was an upstanding, all-around man that cherished every moment of his life with family. Robert is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Katherine Hosford.
Survived by, Sons, Mike Hosford and wife Mary Sue, Dan Hosford and wife Penny. Several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 16, 2017 from 5-7PM at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home with a rosary service to follow at 7:00PM with Father Bill Gahagan officiating. Robert’s interment will be private with Deacon Pat Murphy-Racey officiating. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve the Hosford family.

 

