Home / Local News / Roane detective resigns after Knox DUI arrest

Roane detective resigns after Knox DUI arrest

Jim Harris 1 min ago Local News Leave a comment 7 Views

A Roane County Sheriff’s Office detective resigned on Sunday following his arrest on a DUI charge in Knoxville earlier this month.

Knoxville Police spotted Greg Scalf’s SUV driving east in the westbound lanes of I-40 near Watt Road just after midnight on November 17th. An officer followed the SUV with its lights and sirens on to warn oncoming motorists and when they got a break in traffic, pulled him over.

Officers reported that they smelled the odor of alcohol on Scalf when they spoke with him and he failed field sobriety tests. He was arrested and charged with DUI and driving on the wrong side of the road.

Scalf, who had been with the RCSO since 2006, resigned from the force on Sunday. Officials described him as a “model detective” and said that he was once named the department’s detective of the year.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH’s News & Sports Director since 2000.
In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys’ and girls’ basketball and baseball.
Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA.
Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

OR house fire injures none

Three people escaped without injury after their house caught fire on Northwestern Avenue in Oak …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved