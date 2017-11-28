Roane detective resigns after Knox DUI arrest

A Roane County Sheriff’s Office detective resigned on Sunday following his arrest on a DUI charge in Knoxville earlier this month.

Knoxville Police spotted Greg Scalf’s SUV driving east in the westbound lanes of I-40 near Watt Road just after midnight on November 17th. An officer followed the SUV with its lights and sirens on to warn oncoming motorists and when they got a break in traffic, pulled him over.

Officers reported that they smelled the odor of alcohol on Scalf when they spoke with him and he failed field sobriety tests. He was arrested and charged with DUI and driving on the wrong side of the road.

Scalf, who had been with the RCSO since 2006, resigned from the force on Sunday. Officials described him as a “model detective” and said that he was once named the department’s detective of the year.