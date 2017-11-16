Remnant Students of Clinton Church of God hosting a chili cook-off

Remnant Students of Clinton Church of God (635 Hillcrest Street, Clinton) is hosting a chili cook-off on Saturday, November 18th at 12 noon. Everyone is welcome.

Members of the Clinton Fire Department will be on-site to judge the event and will have their trucks available for the public to take a look at.

In addition, there will also be a silent auction and Cornhole tournament.

Cost to consume chili is $5, while the cost to enter your chili in the contest is $10.

Proceeds will fund facility renovations, according to an announcement.