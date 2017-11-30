Reminder: Oak Ridge Christmas Parade Dec. 9th

The Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce says that over 100 entries have already registered to participate in the city’s annual Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 9 beginning at 6:00 p.m. Line-up for those participating will begin at 4:00 at Corporate Center on the corner of Lafayette and Laboratory Roads.

This year’s theme is “A Toyland Christmas: Past 75 Years/Future 75 Years” and promises to provide spectators with plenty of music, lights and beautiful floats. The parade will be a part of Oak Ridge’s 75th Anniversary Celebration.

The Chamber will be accepting entries online through Monday, December 4. You can register by visiting the Chamber’s website at www.oakridgechamber.org.

There is no charge to participate. The Chamber will email participants with details on line-up order and other information the week of the parade.

For those who wish to watch the parade, the route begins at Corporate Center, on the corner of Lafayette and Laboratory Road. From there, the parade will travel down Lafayette to the Oak Ridge Turnpike. It will continue west on the Turnpike to Oak Ridge High School. The judge’s stand will be located in front of the Chamber.

Volunteers are needed to serve as parade marshals to ensure that participants and those watching along the route have a fun and safe time. On-the-job training is available. To volunteer and be put on Santa’s “nice” list, contact Greta Ownby at ownby@orcc.org or 483-1321.