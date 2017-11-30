Home / Community Bulletin Board / Reminder: Clinton Christmas Parade coming December 9th

Reminder: Clinton Christmas Parade coming December 9th

Clinton’s traditional Christmas Parade of bands, floats, and many other processional entries will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 9. This year’s theme is “Christmas From the Heart.”

Businesses, churches, schools, and other marching groups are encouraged to register and participate in the parade. There is no parade entry fee. The deadline to register is Monday, December 4, at 4:30 p.m. There will be no late entries.

Entry forms must be picked up at the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce office at 245 North Main Street, Suite 200, in Clinton, or you can call the Chamber at (865) 457-2559 to have a form emailed to you. No registrations will be accepted by fax this year.

Parade participants are requested to decorate their vehicles/floats for this even. The Parade Santa is to be the only Santa. Horses are required to have on a “diaper” to enter the parade route. All pet owners are required to pick up after their animals by Clinton City Ordinance.

Rules concerning vehicles: All parade vehicles must be “street legal,” and drivers must have a valid Tennessee driver’s license, the press release said. This eliminates all-terrain vehicles, golf carts, mountain bikes, bicycles, and skateboards, etc.

Check-in will be at the Jaycee Park between 12 and 1:30 p.m. December 9.

First-, second-, and third-place prizes will be awarded for the best and most creative entries that reflect the parade theme.

For more information, contact the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce at (865) 457-2559 or by email at accc@andersoncountychamber.org.

