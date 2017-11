Recovery Support group to meet at Main Street Baptist in Rocky Top

A new Recovery Support Group will begin on Thursday November 30,th at Main Street Baptist Church, located at 215 4th Street in Rocky Top.

It will continue every Thursday at 7:00 pm and is open to people seeking recovery and family members affected by addiction.

While held at a church, this group will be informal at first and will develop into whatever structure the group sees fit.

Anyone who would like to attend is welcome.

For more information, contact Jason Goodman at 865-321-7107.