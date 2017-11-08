Home / Community Bulletin Board / R.L. Braden’s memory to be honored with Spaghetti Supper Saturday

R.L. Braden’s memory to be honored with Spaghetti Supper Saturday

On Saturday, there will be a fundraiser dinner in memory of the late Robert “R.L.” Braden, a longtime volunteer firefighter, serving most recently with the Medford Fire Department, who passed away after a battle with cancer early Tuesday at his home. Before his untimely passing at the age of 44, all of Anderson County’s emergency services agencies had scheduled the spaghetti supper to raise money to help the family offset the expenses incurred during his treatments.

The Spaghetti Dinner will still be held in the cafeteria at Anderson County High School at 130 Maverick Circle in Clinton from 5:00 to 8:00 pm on Saturday, November 11.  There will be a dessert auction at 6:30pm and a “Light The Night” event in the school parking lot at 8:00pm.

For more information , please visit the event’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/160908444503494/
Robert L. Braden “RL” was born in 1973 to Ronnie and Connie Braden. He has been involved in Volunteer Fire Departments for 30 years and an EMT for 26 years. After high school, he joined the US Air Force and served our country for 20 years. He retired in 2013 with the rank of Tech Sargent. In 2007, RL married his high school best friend, Leigh Ann. He is survived by Leigh Ann and his 12-year-old step son. He also served as an Assistant Scout Master with his son’s Boy Scout troop.

You can read RL Braden’s obituary announcement here.

