Positions available on Oak Ridge boards, committees

(City of Oak Ridge) The City Clerk’s Office is currently accepting applications from citizens to serve as a member of a board or commission as part of the City’s end-of-year election. The submission deadline is Friday, December 29, 2017, at 5 p.m.

Interested residents must complete a Boards and Commissions application available online by visiting www.oakridgetn.gov/online/cityclerk/bcelections. Applicants may attach additional documents such as cover letters, reference lists and resumes. The application allows residents to choose and rank their top three board choices for consideration. The city is recruiting membership for a total of 17 boards and commissions:

· Anderson County Community Action Commission

· Anderson County Economic Development Association

· Beer Permit Board (Oak Ridge)

· Board of Building and Housing Code Appeals

· Board of Zoning Appeals

· Convention and Visitors Bureau (Explore Oak Ridge)

· Environmental Quality Advisory Board

· Health and Educational Facilities Board

· Industrial Development Board

· Oak Ridge Housing Authority

· Oak Ridge Land Bank Corporation Board of Directors

· Oak Ridge Municipal Planning Commission

· Personnel Advisory Board

· Recreation and Parks Advisory Board

· Senior Advisory Board

· Trade Licensing Board

· Traffic Safety Advisory Board

Paper versions of the online application are available in the City Clerk’s Office, room 109 of the Municipal Building, located at 200 S. Tulane Avenue. To be considered, completed applications must be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office by 5 p.m. on Friday, December 29, 2017. Late applications or submissions will not be accepted. The election for all boards will take place at the regular Oak Ridge City Council meeting in January 2018.

Interested residents can also visit the City’s website to learn about the composition of various boards as well as their purpose, meeting schedules and special qualifications. For more information, contact Beth Hickman, City Clerk, at (865) 425-3411 or bhickman@oakridgetn.gov.